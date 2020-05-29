Gerard "Jerry" Lafleur, 87, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Gerard is survived by his children, Diane Peters of South Windsor, and Michael LaFleur and his wife, Kelly of Enfield, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by his daughter Celia and his son Richard. Funeral services will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.