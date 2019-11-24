Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
254 Burritt St.
Plantsville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Kusinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard M. Kusinski


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard M. Kusinski Obituary
Gerard M. Kusinski, 68, of Southington passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Vellucci) Kusinski for 41 years. Born September 15, 1951 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Felix and Annie (Harcarik) Kusinski. Gerard was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Bank for 26 years. In addition to his wife he leaves his twin sister Margot Lowry and husband Russell of Yulee, FL; sister-in-law, Diane DiPietro of Prospect; his special nieces, Dawn Collette and husband Matthew of Roxbury and Kim Kelleher and husband James of Litchfield; great nieces and nephews; Jacob Collette and girlfriend Carley Brunell, Zachary Collette and fiancée Emma Beaulieu, Autumn Collette, Hailie Collette, James Kelleher and Michael Kelleher. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Following the Mass, Gerard's family will spend private time for reflection and prayer at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bread for Life, P.O. Box 925, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences and directions, please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -