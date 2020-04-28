|
|
Gerard Thomas 'Jerry' Lynch, most recently of Westerly, Rhode Island and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. He was 75 years old. The youngest of four children, he was born May 23, 1944. He grew up in Westbury, NY, attended Westbury High School and graduated from Brown University in 1966. He would later receive his law degree from Fordham Law School before enlisting to become a US Marine. He began his professional career in investment management at the Hartford Insurance Group before continuing on to the St. Paul Companies, Inc, in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 1984, Jerry returned to the Hartford, CT area to start New England Asset Management, an investment firm specializing in asset management for the insurance industry. He retired in 2014 at the age of 70 after leading the firm for 30 years. Jerry was a person whose positive traits abounded. He was honorable, charitable and full of integrity. Extremely compassionate and caring, his ability to connect with everyone in his life was unmatched. He taught us to always treat others with respect and show kindness. He balanced passion, motivation, intelligence and a strong work ethic with a humble and selfless attitude, while consistently leading by example. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and coach, who adored his family and friends. He enjoyed sports, traveling, spending time with his dogs, good times and the beach. He leaves behind his loving wife Evy of 52+ years, his three children; his son Brendan Lynch and wife Jessica of Avon, CT, along with their children, Riley, Jack, Maeve, Nolan, Mary and Colleen, his son Coley Lynch and wife Kara of Avon, CT, and their children Ava, Tilly and Hattie, and daughter Allison (Lynch) Longfield and her husband Ryan of Woodstock, VT, and their children Molly, William, Cole and Luke. In addition, he leaves two sister-in-laws, Marguerite Lynch and Phyllis Lynch, as well as numerous and much loved nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Bernard Lynch, mother, Cecelia (Kelly) Lynch, two older brothers, John "Jack" and Robert "Bob" Lynch, his older sister Bernadette (Lynch) Graf and brother-in-law Robert Graf. He will be heart-achingly missed by his family and friends alike. We love you so much Dad/ Jerry. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The () 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020