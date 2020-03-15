|
Gerarda Johanna Avé Lallemant Clous passed away peacefully after a long illness on March 10, 2020. Gerarda was born on September 27, 1942 in Haarlem, The Netherlands. She was the fifth in a family of eight children. She is survived by her loving husband Heiner Avé Lallemant. They were married for over 52 wonderful years. She is also survived by her daughter Suzanne Avé Lallemant, daughter-in-law Tanya Chiarelli Avé Lallemant, and son Robert Avé Lallemant. Her four grandchildren - Harrison, Sophia, Abigail, and Greta - were blessed with her unlimited love. Gerarda enjoyed a happy life watching her children and grandchildren grow. She was lovingly devoted to her family, including her parents, siblings, and extended family who all lived many hundred of miles away. She was always focused on creating a happy home and supporting both friends and family alike in their trials and endeavors. She had a great smile and put others at ease. She was quick to befriend one and all. Many of her friendships lasted throughout her life despite relocating great distances. She enjoyed being with others outdoors, swimming in the family pool, and taking walks. Gerarda worked as an office manager, a CNA, a governess and held many volunteer positions in the public schools and in hospice care. She was a thirteen-year breast cancer survivor. A celebration of her life will take place at the Carmon Funeral Home, 301 Country Club Rd, Avon on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with a period of visitation from 10-11:00AM, and service to begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the or the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020