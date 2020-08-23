1/1
Gerardo Cillo
Gerardo Cillo, 83, of Newington, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Grazia (Voli) Cillo for 62 years. Born in Italy, son of the late Giovanni and Angela (Bifaro) Cillo, he brought his family to the U.S. in 1966, where they lived in East Hartford before settling in Newington. Gerardo enjoyed soccer, always rooting for the Italian teams. Above all, he was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His family always came first. Along with his wife, he leaves his three children, Angela Sheehan, Patty Cillo and Eric Cillo, all of Newington, his grandchildren, David and Brian Sheehan, Michael Caruso, Lisa Barbagallo, John deHaas, Nicole deHaas-Colomb, Ashley and Erica Cillo, and his great grandchildren, Sonny and Stella Caruso, Michael Barbagallo, Jr. and Kennedy deHaas. He was predeceased by his daughter Sally deHaas. All services will be held privately with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org in his honor. To share a memory or condolence with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
