Gerardo Nardi Sr.

Gerardo Nardi Sr. In Memoriam
It seems like yesterday that we were together. We opened our eyes, realizing gone isn't forever. One day you'll be standing there waiting for us. With your bright blue eyes and smile we trust. We miss you more than words can describe. These twenty years really flew by but not without a tear in our eye. You're our angel above and we miss you so much. Until the next time we feel your loving touch.Love you forever, Your Wife, Children, and Grandchildren
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 3, 2019
