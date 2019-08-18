Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Enfield Congregational Church
1295 Enfield St
Enfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerhard Berthold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerhard P. Berthold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerhard P. Berthold Obituary
Gerhard Paul Berthold, 84, of 5 Standish Street, Enfield, died on August 16, 2019. Born in Germany, he has lived in Connecticut since 1956 and in Enfield since 1962. He retired from Northeast Utilities and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Composite Lodge No. 28, A.F. & A.M. of Suffield and a Past Master and Chaplain Emeritus of Doric Lodge No. 94, A.F. & A.M. of Enfield. He is a Past District Deputy of the Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M. of Connecticut. He is survived by his wife, Christa (Rabenschlag) Berthold; two sons, Bryan and his wife, Carol of Alpharetta, GA and their daughters, Amanda and Erica; Michael of Westlake Village, CA, and his children, Michael, Julia and her husband, Chris, Lily and Annabel; a great-granddaughter, Heidi; his brother Claus and his wife, Carol of Enfield; his sister Helga of Seesen, Germany; and nieces and nephews, Karen, Jim, Cornelius, and Mareike. Calling hours are Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A public Masonic Service will follow at 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Suffield House, 1 Canal Rd., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerhard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now