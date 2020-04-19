|
|
On April 9th, Gerhart Menzel, beloved husband, father and grandfather (Opa) passed away peacefully at home in Simsbury, CT. Gerhart was born Jan 12, 1930 in Ingolstadt, Germany to Berta (Wolz) and Hermann Menzel. He studied Engineering at the Technical University in Munich, and met his best friend and life companion, Christa (Mayr) there, when she was studying abroad. They met on a ski trip with the Alpine Club, to which her cousin had invited her. The following fall Gerhart and Christa married and settled in Karlsruhe where he started his career in Nuclear Engineering with Kern Reacktor. Five years later, Gerhart thought he would like to see the USA, so they packed up their belongings and 2 children and boarded a ship to NYC. Gerhart quickly fell in love with America. He loved the lakes and mountains, with outdoor recreation always readily accessible. For over 50 years they lived in Simsbury, CT, where Gerhart worked at Combustion Engineering which later became ABB. He was a senior engineer in the nuclear department working on safety and cooling systems and fast breeders. All three children can vouch for the fact that he was a very fun Dad, always ready to play. He built a small sailboat in the basement, thus beginning his lifelong love of sailing; which in turn led him to sailing and regattas. For almost 20 years Christa and Gerhart drove to Florida in March for their much loved sunfish regatta racing schedule. Gerhart was especially fond of traveling, and made the most of every trip, always downplaying discomforts and finding the fun in any situation; a trait that he has passed down to his children and grandchildren. Gerhart was also an avid skier, starting in the 1950's in Germany. He served on the Butternut Ski Area Ski Patrol for 50 years, and celebrated that milestone just 5 years ago, on his 85th birthday. He took his weekend job seriously, and became a ski and toboggan instructor and examiner. After his children finished their ski racing programs, he took up racing himself, and competed in master ski racing age groups until 75+. Gerhart leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Christa; three children, Wendy McIntosh, Christoph Menzel, Nicola Tubach; daughter-in-law Grace Menzel; sons-in-law Jim McIntosh and Doug Tubach; grandchildren: Christa Tubach Yung (Curtis Yung), Nicholas Tubach, Clare Menzel, Karl Menzel and Ernesta McIntosh. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to caregivers Carol, Kris, and Shamonique and the staff at McLean Home Care and Hospice. Due to the present circumstances, the family will be waiting to hold a memorial service until a later date. Please visit Gerhart's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020