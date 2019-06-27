Germaine Russell of Old Saybrook CT and Palm City FL, daughter of the late Francois and Angelina Gagnon, wife of the late William Russell, died March 22, 2019 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her 8 siblings. She is survived by her 4 devoted daughters and their husbands: Jacqueline and Charles Ouellette, Susan and Richard Marino, Patricia and James Haley and Lisa and Keith McCarthy; her 6 beloved grandchildren and their spouses and loved ones: Jeffrey Ouellette, Adam McCarthy, Nathan Ouellette, Ali Senatro, Jae Bratton and William Haley; one precious great grandson, Dean Senatro; and many dear nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held in Palm City FL. There will be a funeral mass for her at St Mary's Church at 626 Willard Ave Newington CT on Saturday June 29th at 11:00 am. Donations may be made in her memory to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart FL. They took exceptional care of her and her family for the last days of her life. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary