Obituary Condolences Flowers Gerry C. Cohen, for 40 years a passionate leader of the Talking Books Program and the Connecticut Volunteer Services for the Blind and Handicapped, Inc. (CVSBH, Inc.), died peacefully in her home on March 7, 2019. She was 86.Born in Philadelphia in 1933, she moved with her family to West Hartford in 1947. In 1955, she married Burton I. Cohen (late), the love of her life, and together they raised three daughters. Before starting her family, Gerry pursued her flair for fashion and style with a career in retail and modeling, both in West Hartford and New York City. In 1955, she was crowned Connecticut's Miss Autorama.She graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford, attended Simmons College in Boston, and later studied literature at Hartford College for Women. For most of her life, however, she was an autodidact, voraciously reading books on a variety of subjects, including physics, philosophy, and art. In 1976, when her youngest daughter, "became too old to enjoy her mother's reading aloud to her," Gerry began her association with an organization then called Talking Books for the Blind. For the next 40 years, she combined her lifelong love of reading with her meticulous attention to detail by narrating, monitoring, and editing books for the blind and handicapped, becoming Coordinator and then Director of the Greater Hartford Unit of Talking Books of Connecticut. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of CVSBH, Inc. and served as its president for several years.She was a passionate advocate for the program she led and, when interviewed by the Hartford Courant in 1983, she said, "It's such an important project; everyone has the right to enjoy a book." In 1979, she spearheaded the construction of a recording studio in the East Hartford Public Library. This unit was the first to record cookbooks and how-to books (on subjects like chess) in addition to traditional novels and non-fiction. She also oversaw the unit's transition from tape to digital recording.In 2013, in recognition of her many years of service, the Board of Directors of CVSBH, Inc. named her President Emeritus saying, "she insisted that only the highest quality of work was acceptable, sometimes creating challenges to narrators, monitors, and reviewers, but resulting in a superior product, because the only one that mattered was the library patron: the blind and handicapped."She is survived by her daughters, Martha Harris (Paul Harris) of Chesterfield, MO, Abby Cohen (Stuart Snyder) of Newton Highlands, MA, and Katy Zuliani (Frank Zuliani) of Simsbury, CT, and by her grandchildren: Lydia Harris, Isabel and Celia Snyder, and Colette Zuliani, in addition to her brother, Jan Van Meter of New York City.Intelligent, kind, generous, and fiercely independent, Gerry passed down to her daughters and granddaughters her love of the written word, her appreciation of nature, the thrill of eating ice cream for breakfast, and a sense of responsibility to the world. A memorial in her honor will be held at a future date.Donations to support Gerry's beloved programs can be sent to CVSBH, Inc., c/o Oliver Wolcott Library, Litchfield, CT 06759. Both the corporation and the Hartford unit will benefit unless otherwise specified. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries