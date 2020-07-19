Gerry Dias Oliveira, 37, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020. Born in Hartford, on November 9, 1982, son of Fernando Dias and Ingrid (Wilson) Oliveira. Gerry enjoyed working on cars, listening to soca music, camping, taking trips to the beach and a passion for Karate, which he practiced for many years. He will always be remembered for his magnetic energy and ability to lighten up the mood whenever he walked into a room. More than anything, in whatever he did, he loved to be with his children and family. His legacy and memory shall be carried on by his three children, Tyler, Isabella and Gabrielle Oliveira and their mother Mikki (Miller) Oliveira of East Hartford. His two brothers, Shane Oliveira and his wife Marie of West Hartford and their children Andrew and Emily and Justin Oliveira and his children Bryanna and Aliyah. He also leaves two special nieces and a nephew, Samantha, Kailey and Jace of Wyoming, and his girlfriend Marinelly Diaz of Bristol. As well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Tyler Oliveira, c/o American Eagle FCU, 1245 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT 06110. Relatives and friends are invited to pass by Gerry's family and pay their respects between 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21st outside the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles as they proceed through the parking lot. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com