Gertrude Cecile (Gagnon) Lavoie, Born on December 17, 1923 in Van Buren, Maine left this world on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old. Gertrude was the wife of the late Paul Joseph Lavoie of Hartford/Waterbury and the daughter of Flavie and Euclid Gagnon of Van Buren, Maine. She was a strong woman and a loving Mother and Grandmother. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Ann Marie (Lavoie) and Alan Veniscofsky Sr., of South Windsor and Paula (Lavoie) and Carl Mazzotta of Glastonbury. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Alan and Heather Venitosh of South Windsor, Rebecca and James Nolting of Wethersfield, Lisa and Christopher Boeckman of Vermont, Michael Mazzotta and Donju Min of Manhattan, and Megan Mazzotta and Ashlin Puckett of Glastonbury. She is survived by her 3 great-grandchildren who she loved to play with: Skye Venitosh, Hudson and Maeve Boeckman. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her brother-in-law Raymond Lavoie, and sisters-in-law Claire (Lavoie) MacDonald, Theresa (Bellemare) Lavoie, Cora (Cyr) Gagnon and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters and their spouses. These are: Jeanne Gagnon, George and Alma Gagnon, Guy and Monique Gagnon, Anna (Gagnon) and Joseph Cyr, and Lawrence Gagnon all from Van Buren Maine; Blanche (Gagnon) and Herby Dube, Margaret (Gagnon) and Loyola La Pointe of St. Leonard, NB Canada; Arthur and Ann Gagnon of West Hartford, Martha and Rene Lauzier of Hartford and Levite (Lou) Gagnon of Simsbury. Gertrude loved to sew and knit many beautiful articles of clothing for her daughters and grandchildren. In her retirement years, she enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and word searches. The family would like to thank Kate Bartelmo, the staff of Kimberly Hall North, and the hospice team from Masonicare for their attentiveness and fine care over the past three years. The calling hours will be on Wednesday June 26th, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT. All family and friends are invited to a mass of Christian burial on June 27th 2019 at 10 AM at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ( ) in Gertrude's memory.