Gertrude H Goodrich, 100, of Glastonbury, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019, She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Goodrich Sr. Gertrude was born in Glastonbury, daughter of the late Louis O. and Maud J. House. She was a longtime resident of Glastonbury. She worked at Aetna Insurance, Consolidated Cigar, and the ROTC department at UMass. Gertrude was a lifelong Red Sox fan and cribbage card player with family and friends.She is survived by her daughter Patricia and son John H. Goodrich Jr. and wife Kathryn. She also leaves her grandchildren William Sangrey and his wife Lisa M Sweeney, Karla Sangrey and her husband Scott Landgren, Scott Goodrich and his wife Jennifer, Amy Goodrich and Aline Davis and her husband Kevin. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Courtney and Michael Goodrich, David Sangrey, Rachael, Hope and Nathan Davis and John Landgren. Gertrude was predeceased by her great grandson Ryan Davis. The family expresses sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Glastonbury Health Care and Masoncare for the compassionate care given Gertrude. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. at St. James' Episcopal Church, 2584 Main Street, Glastonbury. The interment service will follow in St. James' Cemetery, Glastonbury. There are no calling hours, In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her memory to St. James' Church or to the Dana Farber Cancer Center, Jimmy Fund Way, Boston, MA. Mulryan Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2019