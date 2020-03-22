|
Gertrude (Tanguay) Gregory, 80, of Farmington and formerly of Leesburg, FL, N. Stonington, New Britain, passed away on March 16, at the Groton Regency Center with family at her side. She was the wife of the late John Gregory Jr. Born November 1939, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Mary Rose (Morissette) Tanguay. A graduate of Cheshire High School. Gertrude had a great sense of humor, loved music and dancing. She had a great love for storytelling, crafting, cleaning and organizing, and enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family. She enjoyed life and dedicated most of it to helping others, physically, financially, more importantly spiritually. She so loved our God the Father and lived by his words and strength with unwavering faith. She was an active and devoted parishioner of the Catholic Church in whichever town she resided. She is survived by her six loving children, Jeannine Gordon (Steven), Dawn Battista (Paul), John Gregory III (Anita), Joy Gaffney, Kenneth Gregory (Cassandra), Donald Gregory (Kathy), son-in-law Brad Gaffney; two brothers, Roger Tanguay (Rita), Raymond Tanguay, two sisters, Jackie Dressel and Helen Poirier, sister-in-law Cecile Tanguay. She also leaves 23 loving grandchildren and nine precious great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Gabriel Tanguay (Flora), Sisters; Yolanda Napp (John), Marie Marino (Frank), Lucille Adshade (Gordon), Jeannine Wright (Barry), brother-in-laws, Louis Dupre, Franklin Dressel, along with several nieces and nephews. Her very large, loving and caring family were very important to her, from the oldest to the newly born, no matter the generation. She loved them all dearly and kept them in her daily prayers. She absolutely melted at the site of newborn babies and had the good fortune of cuddling her own great-grandchildren. Gertrude was a devoted friend and loved by many. She touched the hearts of all she befriended through her most loving and generous spirit. Many thanks to Barbra and Jerry Kil for your special friendship and all your love and support. Gertrude's joy in life was about helping those less fortunate. She had a strong passion for making regular donations to food pantries, along with donating to numerous charities. Therefore, a donation made in her honor to the would be welcomed. DellaVecchia Funeral Home will be conducting a private family service at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Catholic Mass will be held at a later date. For full obituary, updates and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020