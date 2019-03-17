Gertrude Lore Kawecki (Ludwig), 93, of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2019. Gertrude was born on September 22, 1925, in Memmingen, Germany, daughter of the late Matias and Maria Ludwig. She worked at Fafnir Bearing for 20 years. She enjoyed taking care of her family while keeping her house meticulously clean, and practiced many talents passed down from her mother, a seamstress. Knitting blankets and fixing every rip, hole, or hem work her family brought to her were her strong points. She also loved spending time traveling the country with her beloved husband of 73 years, Henry Kawecki and close friends. She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of Haller Post 111 of New Britain for many years where she volunteered her time baking paczki and bread for dances and events, a talent that was also passed down by her mother. Her grandchildren have fond memories their babci in her kitchen cooking and baking traditional Polish and German meals, especially around the holidays. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister and two brothers of Germany. Gertrude is survived by her beloved husband, Henry Kawecki, son, George Kawecki and his wife, Arlene, grandson, Kevin and his wife Jenny, and granddaughter Lisa, and nieces and nephews in Europe. The Kawecki family would like to thank her caregiver Malgorzata Zdulska and the staff with the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice Unit for all of the loving care and support they have given Gertrude and her family. A funeral home services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. in the New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by a committal ceremony at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be prior to the service on Monday from 9:30-11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans or cancer . For directions and online condolences, please visit newbritainsagarino.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary