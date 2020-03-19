|
Gertrude M. "Trudy" Gerety, 99, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late William F. Gerety, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home on Lennox Ave., where she had resided for 67 years. She was born in Waterbury, CT, on October 9, 1920, the first child of the late John J. and Gertrude (Dougherty) Leary. Gertrude graduated from Hillhouse High School (New Haven) in 1937, and was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Albertus Magnus College in 1941. From 1942 to 1950 she worked as a stenographer and translator at the F.B.I. in New Haven. Gertrude married William F. Gerety on July 18, 1950 at St. Aedan's Church; Rev. Peter L. Gerety officiated. The couple settled in Windsor in 1953. Mrs. Gerety was a devout and active parishioner of St. Gabriel Church (now St. Damien of Molokai) from 1953 until her last years. She was formerly employed by the Town of Windsor as Secretary of the Building Department, and was a community volunteer. Among her many activities were creating a library for John Fitch School and serving as a poll worker in Windsor for more than 50 years.She was a woman of many talents and interests, and was well-known for her kindness and generosity. She leaves her children, Kathleen Gerety and her husband James J. Howard of Tulsa, OK, Justine Gerety and her husband Richard Perelman of Wyncote, PA, Suzanne Gerety Ferreira and her husband Gregory of Hebron, CT, Elizabeth Gerety Hart and her husband John of East Longmeadow, MA, and Kevin Gerety and his wife Daria of Oxford, CT; her grandchildren, Mara Gerety of Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Perelman of Philadelphia, PA, and Liam Gerety of Oxford; her cousin, Msgr. James G. Coleman, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, her brother William D. Leary and her sister Ellen P. Behan. Funeral services and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Poquonock section of Windsor will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windsor Public Library. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020