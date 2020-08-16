1/1
Gertrude M. Noyes
Noyes, Gertrude (Nickerson) age 98 of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Hartford died on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Russell Noyes. Devoted mother of Frances and her husband David of Massachusetts and David and his wife Janet of Pennsylvania. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and her brother Raymond Nickerson. She had a long career at S & H Green Stamps and the West Hartford Public Library. To her family and friends, she will be remembered as a sweet, kind and fun-loving person. A special thank you goes to her friends and co-workers at the Library and Mel and Barbara Reich who enhanced her life during retirement. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. E-condolences can be sent to fxnoyes@gmail.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
