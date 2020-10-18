1/1
Gertrude M. Poniatoski
Gertrude M. Poniatoski, 91, of Zolfo Springs, FL formerly of Torrington, CT passed away on October 3, 2020 in Punta Gorda, FL. She was the daughter of Mary (Kosha) and John Juhas. Gertrude was predeceased by her loving husband Raymond. They shared a wonderful life together for 59 years until Raymond passed away in 2008. She was predeceased by her brothers John, Michael and Joseph Juhas and sisters Francis Yurgalewicz, Mary Zaharek, Agnes Nardine Lapinski, and her favorite son-in-law, Robert Hunt. Gertrude was born and raised in Torrington, CT. She grew up a devout Catholic, attending school and worshiping at Sacred Heart, the church her father helped to build from 1910 to 1912. The jobs she held over the years included switchboard operator at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Office Manager at WTOR radio station, Researcher and Cataloger with the Torrington Historical Society, Executive Assistant at the Torrington Park and Recreation Department, and finally Regional Manager for the Manpower Office for the greater Torrington area before retiring in 1998 – all while being an amazing and loving mother to three children and many pets. Her favorite seasonal job was dressing as an elf at Christmas Village in Torrington along with her daughter Jane. Gertrude and Raymond retired to Zolfo Springs, FL where she enjoyed numerous rounds of golf and had a large community of friends. She absolutely loved music and loved to dance. Any time music was playing, she was out of her seat shaking what God gave her. Gertrude is survived by daughter Jane Hunt of Coventry, CT, son Bill and wife Denise Poniatoski of Fairport, NY, son RJ and wife Linda Poniatoski of Torrington, CT, and grandchildren Jessica Poniatoski of New York, Lauren and husband David Reichert of Massachusetts, Kara Poniatoski and her partner Eric Opel of Vermont and Kevin Poniatoski of California. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their loving care and support. Funeral Services will be held on October 23, 2020 at 11 AM at St. John Paul the Great Parish Saint Peter Church 107 E. Main St. in Torrington. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to Mass at Phalen Funeral Home, 285 Migeon Ave., Torrington from 9:30 -10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Tidewell Foundation, Inc. 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. www.phalenfuneral.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Phalen Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Paul the Great Parish Saint Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Phalen Funeral Home
285 Migeon Avenue
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 489-9600
