Gertrude M. "Trudy" "Gert" Sabens, of Granby, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 to be reunited with her beloved husband, Charles T. Sabens. She was born March 15, 1926 in Newport, VT. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Sullivan and her 7 siblings. Trudy is survived by her 3 children, Michael Sullivan and his wife Christine, Cynthia White and her husband Tom "Kelly", Georgette Gaul and her husband Tom and her daughter-in-law, Joan Sullivan, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren who she loved very much. If you were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Trudy, you would have felt her warmth, endless spirit and kindness. She had great faith, she found only the good in everyone. Her smile and laughter were contagious and would light up the room. To know her was to love her. She loved to read romance novels, play a friendly game of Poker, Rummy 500 and Bingo. She loved horse racing, George Strait, Michael Bublé and ice cream every night after dinner. In 94 years you tend to leave a mark on the world, she certainly left hers. We can't feel saddened over the loss of those we love without first remembering the joy of loving them. The real sadness would have been never having had them in our lives at all. Remembering is a journey the heart takes back into a time that was, and our thoughts are the only tickets needed to ride. We who have truly loved are blessed. She will be missed but more importantly she will be remembered. She was/is the Queen of our hearts. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 19th at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Road, Granby, CT with a graveside service at Simsbury Cemetery following the Mass. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date for family and friends to share memories and laughter. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. To share a memory or send condolences to the family please visit Trudy's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.