Gertrude Sheppard, 91, of West Hartford, formerly a long-time resident of Plainfield, CT, passed peacefully at home with loved ones by her side on April 18th. She was the beloved wife for 64 years of the late Herman Sheppard. She was born December 28, 1927 in Jody, Poland, daughter of the late Rueben and Chaya Feige (Schmidt) Shkolnik.At age 12, she was separated from her family and spent the years of Nazi occupation in Siberia. After the war, she returned to her home to discover that she was the only member of her family to survive the Holocaust. She lived in a displaced person camp in Germany and from there she immigrated to the United States. While she worked on the family farm in Plainfield and later for Plainfield Greyhound Park, her family was always paramount and no sacrifice was too great to make for her children, and then, her grandchildren. She was active in Temple Beth Israel in Danielson Connecticut, of which she and Herman were founders, and continued to support Jewish organizations in her later years. She was an avid reader, closely followed politics and studied history. She also loved playing cards and was a fan of UConn basketball. She was known as a great cook and nothing gave her more pleasure than to prepare meals and bake for family and friends. She is survived by her children: Fay Sheppard and her husband Michael Romeo of West Haven, Rachel Rubin and her husband Richard of Bloomfield, Lee Sheppard, and two cherished grandsons: Michael Rubin and his wife Erica of San Diego CA and Andrew Rubin of New York City; and most recently, her great granddaughter, Maya, also of San Diego. She is also survived by her son Richard Sheppard of Avon. She was predeceased by her son Melvin Sheppard. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her exceptional doctors at UConn Health: Dr. George Kuchel and Dr. Bruce Liang; and to her compassionate caregivers, Elisabeta Celani and Nelly Castro. The funeral will be held at the B'nai Tikvoh Sholom Synagogue on Tuesday with Rabbi Debra Cantor officiating at 1:00 pm, 180 Still Road, Bloomfield. Interment will follow at the United Synagogues Cemetery 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, entrance at the intersection of Jordan Lane and Berlin Turnpike. Following interment, the family will receive friends at the home of Rachel and Rich Rubin in Bloomfield, continuing there until 9pm. On Wednesday, the family will receive friends at the home of Fay Sheppard in West Haven from 4-8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the UConn Foundation-Sheppard Fund for Holocaust Education, University of Connecticut Foundation, 2390 Alumni Drive, Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.





