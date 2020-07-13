A graveside service in celebration of Mr. Gilbert Clarence Demarest's life and Mrs. Janice Mae Gustafson Demarest's life will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 AM at the Plainville West Cemetery, 180 North Washington Street, Plainville. Reverend Stephen Volpe, Plainville United Methodist Church, will be officiating. Guests attending are required to wear face coverings and are expected to follow all social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. South, #4B, Southington, CT 06489.
