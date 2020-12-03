Gilbert C. Soucy, 92 of South Windsor, Connecticut died on December 1, 2020 at Touchpoints of Chestnut, East Windsor, Connecticut. Born in Siegas, New Brunswick, Canada, the son of the late Paul and Alberta (Daigle) Soucy. He came to Hartford in 1962. One of his proudest moments was becoming a United States of America citizen on May 12, 1972. He was employed for many years at Mull Bros, Inc., Wethersfield, Connecticut. He was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church, a member and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, St. Anne's, Hartford Council 6119 and presently Council 5779, South Windsor, Connecticut and the French Model Club. He was predeceased by his wife Simone (Laplante) Soucy. Mr. Soucy is survived by his wife Carmella (Lapierre) Soucy and his daughters Sandra Cahill and her husband William of Bristow, Virginia and Linda Lutz and her husband Michael of Newington, Connecticut; his grandchildren Jennifer Cahill (fiancé Kellen Walters), Timothy Cahill, and Brianna Lutz (fiancé Sean Flanagan), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Cecile and Leo Albert and brother Harry and Gertrude Soucy. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, Connecticut. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Connecticut. Face coverings are required, and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #5779, Scholarship Fund c/o 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, Connecticut 06074. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
