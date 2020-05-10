Gil "Pepere" Cormier died on May 4, 2020 at the UConn Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Keegan, ME on Jan. 5, 1931. He leaves his wife of 67 years, Anita (Fortin) Cormier. He was a proud Korean War veteran and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He retired from Fafnir Bearings after 33 years. He lived and brought up his 8 children in Plainville, CT and attended Our Lady of Mercy. In addition to his wife Anita, Gil leaves behind his sister Beatrice Madore of Van Buren, ME; his son Joseph "Ron" Jambard & his wife Linda; daughter Phyllis Farnsworth; son Mel Cormier; son Gerald Cormier; son David Cormier & his wife Cathy; son Alan Cormier & his wife Kathy; daughter-in-law Sarah Dutro Cormier; son-in-law Bob Beveridge; and 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren AND 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Phillip Cormier and his sister Antoinette Michaud; his son Gilbert Cormier and his daughter Angie (Cormier) Beveridge; and son-in-law Robert Farnsworth. Gil's hobbies were family get-togethers and ballroom dancing with his wife. There were many wonderful times. Gil was not a sports participant or follower, but did attend his kids' and grandkids' activities when possible. Health issues forced Gil to live at the Amberwoods facility in Farmington, CT for the last 15 months in the Memory Care unit. Many thanks to their staff! There will be no calling hours and no funeral services at this time. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington will be handling private arrangements at a later date. Please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences. Memorial donations may be made to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org and/or the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.