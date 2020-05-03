Gilbert (Gil) Hershman, Age 100, beloved husband of Ruth (Novarr) Hershman, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation in West Hartford Connecticut. Born in Hartford, Gil was the son of Sol and Rebecca (Brandwein) Hershman. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and attended New York University. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Signal Corp in the South Pacific. He was employed by Standard Educators, Inc. as manager of their collection and credit department. Gil is survived by "Ruthie,' his loving wife of 77 years, and his children Jay Hershman and his wife Joan of Holden Massachusetts and Sandra Rulnick and her husband Marshall of Bloomfield. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren: grandson Brett Hershman and his wife Kelsey of Denver Colorado and granddaughter Dana Hershman of Boston Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his brother, Simon. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the dedicated and caring staff at Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation, with particular gratitude to the staff on 2 South. In compliance with current protocol, a private funeral service was held on Monday, April 27 at The Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery with Rabbi David Small officiating. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the General Endowment Fund of The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117, B'nai B'rith International, 1120 20TH Street N.W. STE 300 North, Washington D.C. 20036 or a charity of the donor's choice. Gil's memory will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hebrew Funeral Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.