Gilbert Hershman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilbert (Gil) Hershman, Age 100, beloved husband of Ruth (Novarr) Hershman, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation in West Hartford Connecticut. Born in Hartford, Gil was the son of Sol and Rebecca (Brandwein) Hershman. He was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and attended New York University. During World War II, he served in the United States Army Signal Corp in the South Pacific. He was employed by Standard Educators, Inc. as manager of their collection and credit department. Gil is survived by "Ruthie,' his loving wife of 77 years, and his children Jay Hershman and his wife Joan of Holden Massachusetts and Sandra Rulnick and her husband Marshall of Bloomfield. He also leaves his adoring grandchildren: grandson Brett Hershman and his wife Kelsey of Denver Colorado and granddaughter Dana Hershman of Boston Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his brother, Simon. The family wishes to express its appreciation to the dedicated and caring staff at Hebrew Center for Health & Rehabilitation, with particular gratitude to the staff on 2 South. In compliance with current protocol, a private funeral service was held on Monday, April 27 at The Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery with Rabbi David Small officiating. Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the General Endowment Fund of The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT 06117, B'nai B'rith International, 1120 20TH Street N.W. STE 300 North, Washington D.C. 20036 or a charity of the donor's choice. Gil's memory will forever be in our hearts. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Hebrew Funeral Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
4 entries
Dear Ruth...May the love of family and friends carry you through your grief. Sorry to hear about Gils passing. Thinking of you at this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers are with you. David & Flo Barnett & family
David Barnett
Friend
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David children
Friend
Dear Ruthie & family....may your hearts be filled with special memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David Barnett
Acquaintance
Every Thursday afternoon for the past four years, my dog, Sam, and I visited Hebrew Health Care residents for pet therapy. Among our favorite stops was the Hershmans room, where Sam and I were greeted by Gil and Ruth with big smiles, warm greetings and ear scratches for Sam. I cant adequately express how special our visits were and how much we came to love Gil and Ruth. Our sincere condolences on Gils passing to Ruth and the entire Hershman family. Peace.
Todd Rosenthal
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved