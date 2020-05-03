Every Thursday afternoon for the past four years, my dog, Sam, and I visited Hebrew Health Care residents for pet therapy. Among our favorite stops was the Hershmans room, where Sam and I were greeted by Gil and Ruth with big smiles, warm greetings and ear scratches for Sam. I cant adequately express how special our visits were and how much we came to love Gil and Ruth. Our sincere condolences on Gils passing to Ruth and the entire Hershman family. Peace.

Todd Rosenthal

Friend