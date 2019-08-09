Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Gilbert John Digby Sr. Obituary
Gilbert John Digby, Sr. 84, of Stafford Springs, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home. Born in New Haven,son of the late Walter John and Emma Anastacia Digby; he was formerly of Bloomfield and West Hartford where he had lived many years. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a millwright at Emhart Glass in Bloomfield & Windsor, CT. Gil was active in and associated with Cub Scouts / Boy Scouts of America and received a Silver Beaver Award, the highest scout award given to leaders. He is survived by four sons, Gilbert Digby, Jr. of VA, John Digby of Willington, CT, Ronald Digby of MA and Kevin Digby of West Hartford, CT; a daughter Annette DiBella of Ellington, CT; two brothers, William Digby of ME, Robert Digby of Old Lyme, CT; nine grandchildren and his former wife, Sylvia (Ramos) Digby. He was predeceased by a son Michael Digby and a great-granddaughter Alivia Digby. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 10:00 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours are prior to the Service from 8:30 to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
