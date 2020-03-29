|
Gilbert Joseph Gioia, Sr., 79, of Wethersfield, returned to God on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by family. Gilbert had a strength and enthusiasm for life which had an affect on all of those around him. He was born to parents Catello and Marie Gioia, on October 24, 1940, in New Britain. Gilbert proudly served in the United States Marine Corps at an early age, and then went on to a career as an agent in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Gilbert was married to the love of his life, Patricia (Leonard), who survives him, in 1961. They were married for 58 years. Gilbert is also survived by sons Gilbert J Gioia Jr. and wife Jessica, of Newington and Gregory J Gioia and wife Amara, of Florida. Gilbert's siblings are, Terri (Gioia)Gahler and husband Robert, of Colorado, Carmellia (Gioia) Kimmel and husband David (deceased) of Southington, and Gerald Gioia and wife Barbara, of Plainville (both deceased). His loving grandchildren are, Ashley P. (Gioia) Lundberg, Dylan Taylor, Elisa Taylor, Clay Taylor, Jessica Gioia, Michael Gioia, Matthew Gioia and Sarah Gioia. Along with his 8 grandchildren, Gilbert leaves 4 great-grandchildren, Emilee, Danielle, Zachary and Jaxson, as well as many nieces, nephews and close special friends. The Gioia family would like to sincerely thank Masters in Home Care, LLC of Rocky Hill, especially Gilbert's aide Judy Rodriguez, and his nurse Samantha Andrews, for all of their loving and dedicated care throughout the years. Gilbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put family first. There was nothing more important than being with his family. A memorial service will be held at a later due to the current national health pandemic. Gilbert Joseph Gioia Sr. (Pop) will be dearly missed by his loving and extensive family and friends. Gilbert's arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020