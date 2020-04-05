|
Gilda Bertelli, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, after a full life of 98 years. She was born and raised in West Springfield, Massachusetts, to Biaggio and Angela Passerini. Gilda loved to tell stories of her growing up next to her father's bakery, with her older sister, Velia, and younger brother, Harold, and the many lifelong friends that she made in her immigrant neighborhood. One of those friends, Angelo Bertelli, stole her heart, and they married in 1944. After first living in West Springfield, they soon moved to Clifton, New Jersey where they raised their family. Gilda was the devoted wife to Angelo, and his passing in 1999 left her with a terrible sadness. She was a loving and devoted mother to her four children. Michael and wife, Janet of Allendale, New Jersey. Judy and her husband William Wry, of Manchester, Connecticut. And Robert, of Hoboken, New Jersey. Sadly, in 2004, her daughter Lauren, died in an accident while vacationing in Italy. In addition to her children, Gilda cherished her five grandsons, Daniel (Adrienne) and Joshua (Lindsay)Bertelli and Brian (Micheline), Corey, and Benjamin (Emily) Wry. Later in her life, the source of her joy were her nine great grandchildren, Quentin, Abigail, Lauren, Lily, and Stella Wry and Giada, Miles, Maya, and Violet Bertelli. Gilda enjoyed painting, playing cards and was an avid golfer. She was also a 30 year volunteer at the St. Joseph Residence of the Little Sisters of the Poor. Her legacy to her family was her devotion to us all, and for that we genuinely cherish and celebrate her life. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of her life will be at a later date. In her memory donations may be made to Eva's Village, 393 Main Avenue, Paterson, NJ 0750. John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, CT has care of arrangements and for condolences online and for future service information please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020