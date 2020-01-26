Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Gina Garofalo


1929 - 2020
Gina Garofalo Obituary
Gina (Incardona) Garofalo of West Hartford, wife of the late Frank Garofalo and beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, A.K.A. Nonni and Nonni GG, 90 years old, passed away on Friday morning January 24, 2020. She was survived by her sisters, Josephina and Silvana, son, Steve Garofalo and his wife Karen, daughters, Sara Garofalo and Nancy Connors, grandchildren, Steven Garofalo and his wife Marilyn, Erik Garofalo, Tiffany Caruso, Christopher Caruso and his wife Amy and Allyson Connors, great grandchildren, Jacob and Joseph Garofalo, Sophia Caldwell, Marissa and Elizabeth Garofalo, and Isabella and Mia Caruso. Gina was born on July 21,1929, daughter of the late Emanuel and Nunzia Incardona and sister of the late Clara. She was raised in Italy and lived most of her life in West Hartford. She was as a co-owner with her husband, Frank of the Elmwood Market as well as a member of St. Brigid Church. Her family was the most important part of her life and she cherished them dearly. Funeral procession will be Tuesday, (January 28), 9:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home,1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours will be Monday, (January 27) from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
