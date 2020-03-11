Hartford Courant Obituaries
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
(860) 875-3536
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
View Map

Gina Marie Purpura

Gina Marie Purpura Obituary
Gina Marie Purpura, 41, of Tolland, beloved partner of fifteen years to Jeremy Katz, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Georgia (Ready) Purpura of Las Vegas, Nevada and the late Frank Purpura, she grew up and lived in upstate New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania before moving to Connecticut twenty years ago. Gina earned her undergraduate degree in History and a graduate degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Connecticut. She was employed as a Statutory Service Specialist with The Hartford Insurance Company, where she worked with a wonderful team. Gina was a loving and devoted partner, mother, daughter, sister and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. In addition to Jeremy and her mother, Gina is survived by her daughters, Vanessa and Viviana Purpura of Tolland; her brother, Christopher Purpura of Texas, and two sisters, Georgia Purpura of Nevada, and Ginger Purpura Emig of Hawaii. Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 11, 2020
