|
|
Gino Iacobucci ,77, of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 6, 1942 in Pratola Peligna, province of L'Aquila, Italy, Gino was the son of the late Giovannino Iacobucci and Lucia (Presutti) Iacobucci. Gino retired from the State of Connecticut after 29 years of dedicated service. He was a huge fan of Bonanza and Gunsmoke and a member of the Pratolana Society. He always knew how to be the center of attention and fill a room with laughter. Uncle Gino, as we knew him, loved us all. He was a loving brother and uncle who will greatly be missed. Survived by his brother Liberato Iacobucci, nieces; Aida Gaudeano, Lucy Manente, Annamaria Moran, Diana Lombardo, Liliana Sogorb and Lisa Mirabelli as well as his nephews; Fernando Iacobucci, John D'Alessandro, John Iacobucci, Thomas Iacobucci and Mario DiCioccio. Gino also leaves behind many great nieces, nephews and dear friends. Besides his parents Gino was predeceased by his brother Domenico Iacobucci and his wife Saturnina and sisters Pasqualina D'Alessandro and her husband Edoardo and Lidia DiCioccio and her husband Quintino, as well as his sister-in-law Nunziata Iacobucci and nephew Dino D'Alessandro. We would like to give a special thanks to his caretaker Brenda Fernandez, Gino loved you and appreciated all your compassion and dedication. Funeral services will be private, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020