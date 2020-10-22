Giorgia S. Uccello, 66, "Gina" of West Hartford passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy daughter of the late Giorgio & Enza Gerratana. Giorgia came to America as a young adult and had lived in Hartford where she raised her family. Before retiring she owned and operated her own tailoring business. Giorgia is survived by a daughter, Mirella Gentry and husband Gregory of Bloomfield; a son, Sebastiano Uccello and wife Amy of Hamden; her grandchildren, Giovanni Grajales Jr. and wife Kimone; Jaiden and Aliyah Gentry; Nikole and Alexander Uccello; great grandchildren, Jayla, Zuri and Zamir Grajales; and many siblings. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Mireyah Gentry and a great grandchild, Jaylen Grajales. Her family will receive family and friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



