Giorgia S. Uccello
Giorgia S. Uccello, 66, "Gina" of West Hartford passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Born in Sicily, Italy daughter of the late Giorgio & Enza Gerratana. Giorgia came to America as a young adult and had lived in Hartford where she raised her family. Before retiring she owned and operated her own tailoring business. Giorgia is survived by a daughter, Mirella Gentry and husband Gregory of Bloomfield; a son, Sebastiano Uccello and wife Amy of Hamden; her grandchildren, Giovanni Grajales Jr. and wife Kimone; Jaiden and Aliyah Gentry; Nikole and Alexander Uccello; great grandchildren, Jayla, Zuri and Zamir Grajales; and many siblings. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Mireyah Gentry and a great grandchild, Jaylen Grajales. Her family will receive family and friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
October 22, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
