|
|
Giovanna C. D'Antonio, 93, beloved wife of the late Toni D'Antonio, passed away on August 25, 2019. Born in Capestrano, Italy on June 24, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Fedele and Assunta (Fontecchio) Corsi. She had lived in Hartford for many years before moving to Wethersfield 11 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Giovanna had worked for Keeney Mfg. of Newington for 25 years. She was a former communicant of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, Hartford and a member of the St. Anthony Society. Giovanna was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother who always wanted to be involved in her family's activities. Nonna could always be seen in the stands watching the kids baseball and softball games and loved going to the girls' dance recitals. Giovanna is survived by her son Dominick F. D'Antonio, of Wethersfield, her two grandsons, Dominick A. D'Antonio and his wife Stacie of Wallingford and Michael J. D'Antonio of Wethersfield. She also leaves behind her three great-grandchildren Sarah, Alena and Anthony, her sister Velia Corsi of Torino, Italy, her sister-in-law Gilda D'Antonio and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers and their wives Frank and Vera Corsi and Fernando and Maria Corsi, her brother-in-law Albert D'Antonio, and her daughter-in-law Erana D'Antonio. The funeral service will begin 10 AM on Saturday, August 31 at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St, Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 30 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019