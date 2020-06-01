Giovanna (Tomassilli) Tarantello, 74, formerly of Hartford, CT, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Daybrook Village in Holyoke, MA. She was born Feb. 20, 1946 in Pratola Peligna, L'Aquila, Italy, the daughter of the late Piero and Giulia (Federico) Tomassilli. She was raised and educated in her native Italy, moving to the United States in 1977, where she settled in Hartford, CT. Giovanna's beloved husband of 14 years passed away April 22, 1979. She leaves behind her loving daughters, Susanna Zemba and husband Edward Zemba of East Longmeadow, MA, and Stefania Campbell and husband Gregory Campbell of Newington, CT; her six cherished grandchildren: Giuseppe, Kyle, Julianna, Robert, Calliope, and Hazel. Her caring siblings: Maria Pace of Pratola Peligna, Italy, Emma Cianfaglione of Hartford, CT, Illario Tomassilli of Oberhausen Germany, Valeria Coniglio of Canzo, Italy; along with nieces and nephews, Valeria Pace, Giuseppe Pace, Isabella Mirabello, Lisa Zaino, Sara Heredia, Manuel Tomassilli, Julia Tomassilli, Salvatore Damiano. She was predeceased by a cherished granddaughter, Luciana. Giovanna was a celebrated entrepreneur in her community. Hair dressing was her craft that she brought from Italy, and Bellissima Hair Design was where she connected most with people. She was known for her strength, courage, friendships, and commitment to her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time cooking, dancing, and living her life among her beloved grandchildren. Most remember her as being a good friend, with a listening ear and a fun-loving spirit that followed her wherever she went. Private burial services will be held for the immediate family at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford, CT. A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home of Easthampton has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to UnifyAgainstBullying.org.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 1, 2020.