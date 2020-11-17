Gisela Adamski (nee Sachs), born in Oppeln, Germany and late of Queens, NY and West Hartford, CT, died Sunday, November 15 of natural causes. She was the daughter of Kurt and Else (nee Kristeller) Sachs. She was predeceased by her husband, Severyn, and is survived by her daughter Eliane, son-in-law Larry; granddaughters Danielle, Shiri (Chris), and Jessie (Jimmy); and great-grandchildren Sylvie and Jonas. Gisela was a survivor of Terezin, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Kurtzbach, and the Death March who came to America with an 8th grade education and worked her way up to run a gauge-calibration company. The subject of the documentary "Gisela's Legacy", she spoke at schools across NY and CT for 35 years, was awarded an honorary high school diploma by Hartford High School, and was recognized for her contributions to Holocaust education by the State of CT. A founding member of the Holocaust survivor movement in America and recently a TikTok sensation for Biden/Harris, Gisela strongly believed in speaking out against dehumanization, wherever it is found. A devoted friend and formidable matriarch, Gisela created a life of family, laughter, and dedication to others after being orphaned as a teenager. There will be a private service for Gisela on Wednesday, followed by a virtual shiva. In Gisela's memory, the family suggests donations to Voices of Hope and the Anti-Defamation League. For shiva information or to sign the virtual guest book, please visit giselaadamski.muchloved.com
