Gisela Fuentes Peterssen, 92, of New Britain, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at an area convalescent home. Born in Cuba, the daughter of the late Godofredo and Orocia Peterssen, she came to this area in 1973. While in Cuba, Gisela graduated from the University of Havana and earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy. She was the wife of the late Juan Fuentes. Among her survivors are her two daughters, Maria and her husband Fabio Isaza of Florida ; Gisela Fuentes and her partner Joseph Spinoso of New Britain; two brothers Hugo Peterssen of Spain and Fidel Peterssen of Cuba; her grandchildren Liliana and her husband Antonio Quintero, Maribel Velazco and her husband, Dr.Ca
rlos Velazco, Fabio Isaza, and Lauren and her husband John Burke; her great grandchildren Ariana, Liam, Anabel and James. She was predeceased by her brothers Diderico, Guido and Rene Peterssen. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostle Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 655 East St. New Britain. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
.