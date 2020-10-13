1/
Gisela Fuentes Peterssen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisela Fuentes Peterssen, 92, of New Britain, died Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at an area convalescent home. Born in Cuba, the daughter of the late Godofredo and Orocia Peterssen, she came to this area in 1973. While in Cuba, Gisela graduated from the University of Havana and earned a Doctorate in Pharmacy. She was the wife of the late Juan Fuentes. Among her survivors are her two daughters, Maria and her husband Fabio Isaza of Florida ; Gisela Fuentes and her partner Joseph Spinoso of New Britain; two brothers Hugo Peterssen of Spain and Fidel Peterssen of Cuba; her grandchildren Liliana and her husband Antonio Quintero, Maribel Velazco and her husband, Dr.Carlos Velazco, Fabio Isaza, and Lauren and her husband John Burke; her great grandchildren Ariana, Liam, Anabel and James. She was predeceased by her brothers Diderico, Guido and Rene Peterssen. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at 11:00 AM at Holy Apostle Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church) 655 East St. New Britain. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved