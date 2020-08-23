1/1
Gisela S. Durhan
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisela Schmitz Durhan, age 97 of Manchester, CT (formerly of Southold, NY) died peacefully on August 21, 2020. Born in Germany in 1922 she came to the US as a young child and grew up in Glendale New York. Gig was an avid skier and met her future husband Ernest Durhan in the German ski club of NYC. They raised two daughters in Roslyn NY and were active in the boating community of the Port Washington Yacht club. After retiring, Gig moved to Southold NY where she volunteered at the Southold library and at Eastern Long Island hospital. Gig had many interests and was a passionate traveler, having visited over 30 countries and all seven continents. Along the way Gig made friends wherever she went, had many bridge partners and was always ready for another adventure. Gig had a great sense of humor and was always telling jokes. She frequently said how lucky she was to have had such a great life. Gig was preceded in death by her parents Hermann and Regina, husband Ernest, and her siblings Hermann, Christel and Liz. Gig is survived by her daughters, Linda Durhan (John Opalacz) and Elizabeth Durhan (Tom Haynes), five grandchildren Jennifer, Katherine, Kristin, Laura and Daniel, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many great friends from her travels and from her time living in Southold NY and in White Oaks Retirement Community in Manchester CT. Due to the current pandemic the family will host a celebration of life at a later date when it is safe to do so. The family would like to thank everyone who played a part in Gig's life especially the staff at White Oaks and the caregivers at Jefferson House in Newington CT. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved