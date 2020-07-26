Gisele Poulin Bodozian died peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Avery Heights. She was born and raised in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Henri Louis and Emilia (Grenier) Poulin . She attended St Anne' School and graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1958. Gisele was a graduate of E. C. Goodwin Technical School of Practical Nursing receiving her nursing license in December 1964. As a nurse she was employed in the emergency room of Hartford Hospital and then the Visiting Nurse Associations of Hartford and New Britain as a home care nurse. At other times she worked in various capacities in skilled nursing facilities, did private duty and as a coordinator of staffing services in profit and non-profit agencies. Gisele was predeceased by her loving husband Harry and four brothers. She leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Marcel and Jean Poulin of Farmington, two sisters-in-law, Elaine Poulin from South Windsor and Peggy Poulin from Bellefontaine, Ohio as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Avery Heights on Station 3 and her cousin Rolande for their friendship, caring and support. With health concerns due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours. Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford on Tuesday, (July 28), at 10:00 am (social distance and masks are required). Burial will be private. The Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home , West Hartford has care of the funeral arrangements. To honor Gisele we ask that you consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/ct
or a charity of your choice
. To extend condolences please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com