|
|
Gisele Cyr Plourde passed peacefully in her sleep on 3/26/20. Born January 18, 1929 in Baker Brook, Canada, she lived most of her life in New Britain and Canton, CT. Her parents were Paul and Claudia Cyr. She was predeceased by her husband George Emile Plourde of St. Agatha, ME and a daughter Susan Plourde. She leaves five children, Joan Morneault and husband Doug, Russell Plourde and wife Cheryl, Deborah Spotts and husband Tom, Elaine Garcia and husband Willy, Sherry Stewart and husband Marc. She leaves 10 grandchildren, Doug Morneault Jr., Nicole Morneault, Shane Kelley, Eric Kelley, Christine Lumbra, Danielle Garcia, William Garcia, Sara Jackson, Tyler Spotts and Travis Spotts and 8 great grandchildren. She also leaves 5 siblings, Yvette Soucy, Weeda Hebert, Rinette Bosse, Odette Sirois, and Luke Cyr. She enjoyed her family and special friends and companions at Maple Glen in Canton. She loved gardening and country music. She leaves the love of her life her chihauhau Tito. Services will be private. May she rest in eternal peace.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020