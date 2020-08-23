1/
Gisella Gurtman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisella (Langer) Gurtman, 90 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the widow of Mark Gurtman. Born in Sambor, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Meier and Ida (Stachelberg) Langer. Gisella and some of her immediate family survived the Holocaust in exile in Kazakhstan, while numerous other family members perished. She came to this country when she was 17 and settled in NYC. She earned her bachelor's degree in Biology from Brooklyn College. After marriage and raising a family in NJ, she became a social worker for Passaic County Board of Social Services, helping provide food and financial support to needy families. She moved to CT in 2005. She is remembered for her charm, Intelligence, sense of style, and love of family. She leaves her children, Dr. Frances Gurtman and her husband Richard Goldberg of Avon, CT, and Dr. Michael Gurtman and his wife Lois Lourie of Highland Park, IL; her sister, Lucille Libicki of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery, 51 Jackson Street, Avon, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford. Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved