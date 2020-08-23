Gisella Gurtman

Gisella (Langer) Gurtman, 90 years of age, of West Hartford, CT died Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the widow of Mark Gurtman. Born in Sambor, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Meier and Ida (Stachelberg) Langer. Gisella and some of her immediate family survived the Holocaust in exile in Kazakhstan, while numerous other family members perished. She came to this country when she was 17 and settled in NYC. She earned her bachelor's degree in Biology from Brooklyn College. After marriage and raising a family in NJ, she became a social worker for Passaic County Board of Social Services, helping provide food and financial support to needy families. She moved to CT in 2005. She is remembered for her charm, Intelligence, sense of style, and love of family. She leaves her children, Dr. Frances Gurtman and her husband Richard Goldberg of Avon, CT, and Dr. Michael Gurtman and his wife Lois Lourie of Highland Park, IL; her sister, Lucille Libicki of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery, 51 Jackson Street, Avon, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford. Arrangements were entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
