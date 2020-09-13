Giuseppa "Josephine" (Piccolo) Crocitti, 96, of Taurianova, Province of Reggio Calabria and formerly of Wethersfield, Ct., beloved wife of Raffaele Crocitti, loving mother and grandmother passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Josephine was born in Italy on October 27, 2023 and was the daughter of the late Emma (Falletti) Piccolo and Francesco Piccolo. She married the love of her life Raffaele, on March 27, 1948 and they were together for 59 years of marriage. Early on in their marriage, they decided to leave Italy for Buenos Aires, Argentina to seek better opportunities for themselves and their children. They enjoyed a successful and happy life while in Buenos Aires but decided to once again, relocate and to join family in the United States in 1963. Josephine worked a number of years at Connecticut Springs and Stamping Company in Farmington, Connecticut but ultimately retired in 1979 so that that she could have more time to enjoy the things she loved best, travel, gardening and taking care and enjoying her family. Together with Raffaele, Josephine enjoyed many years of travel to and from Argentina, Italy and the US where they spent wonderful times with family and friends. Josephine very much enjoyed gardening and cooking wonderful homemade meals. She was the envy of many with her many assortment of beautiful plants and flowers. Often times she had friends bring her their dying plants, which she lovingly brought back to life. She also very much enjoyed crocheting and gifted her children and grandchildren beautiful crocheted linen bedspreads and tablecloths that she painstakingly worked on for many years and which will be treasured as loving keepsakes in in her memory. Josephine was a spiritual and devout Catholic and faithful in her beliefs that she would reunite with the love of her life and had faith that they would finally be together again to watch over their loving family. She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Rosa LaRosa and her husband Francesco "Ciccio" of Taurianova and Emma Crocitti of Wethersfield, four grandchildren and their spouses, Giuseppe LaRosa of Brescia, Italy, Raffaele LaRosa and his wife Maria of Puglia, Italy, Cristina Rossetti and her husband Roberto of Taurianova, Italy and Roberto LaRosa of Rome, Italy. She is predeceased by her siblings, Salvatore, Pasquale, Maria Girolama, Rosa, Montagna, and Domenico Piccolo. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Antonietta Piccolo of Wethersfield and Theresa Piccolo of Florida and several nephews and nieces in the USA, Australia and Italy. Funeral Services and interment for Josephine were performed in Italy. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street in Wethersfield, Ct. Required social distancing will be recommended.



