Giuseppe "Pippo" or "Joe" Aparo, 84, of Newington, was called by our Lord on August 28, 2020. He died peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. Giuseppe was a devoted husband, father, and beloved Nonno. He was born in Solarino, Siracusa, Sicily, and was the son of the late Paolo and Paola Aparo. As a young man, he worked diligently on his family farm before coming to the United States in 1967. The only son of five children, he took on a supportive role at a very young age. He continued that strong family bond when he married his lovely bride Carmela. Their marriage of 52 years gave them five loving children. Giuseppe is survived by his devoted wife Carmela (Marino) Aparo, son Paul Aparo of Tewksbury, MA, daughters Emilia Maitz and husband Cory, and their three adoring daughters, Marissa, Sabrina and Sofia, all of Burlington, Maria Aparo of Bristol, Lucia Werkheiser and husband Richard of Newington, and Liliana Zirkelbach and husband Craig and their loving daughters, Alyssa, Hannah, Emily and Julia, all of Simpsonville, SC. He is also survived by his three sisters, Maria Aparo and Concetta Distefano residing in Sicily, and Amalia Urciullo and her husband Umberto of Newington; many nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to him as Zio Pippo; and his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was pre-deceased by his sister Giuseppina Urciullo, her husband Vincenzo and their son Francesco, and brothers-in-law Paolo Aparo and Luciano Distefano. Giuseppe loved his family and held his grandchildren in high regard. He kept pictures of them on the dashboard of any vehicle he drove over the years because he always wanted them near his heart. Giuseppe was resourceful and handy; a jack-of-all-trades. He was an avid gardener, growing an abundance of fruits and vegetables and took pride in providing his family with the most "natural" resources for endless summer salads, sauces, and fresh ricotta. He also loved growing all types of plants, flowers and trees. He was employed by Fafnir Bearing and was a mason by trade. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime member of Saint Ann Church and was a proud member of the Italian Political Independent Club, Berlin, where he enjoyed playing bocce for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Ann Church of Saint Joachim Parish, 47 Clark St., New Britain. He will be laid to rest in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain.
