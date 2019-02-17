Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect Street
Wethersfield, CT
Giuseppe "Pino" Caruso


Giuseppe "Pino" Caruso Obituary
Giuseppe "Pino" Caruso, 63, of Rocky Hill, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019 at his home. Pino was born on August 1, 1955 in Pianopoli, Italy and was the son of Angela (Mancuso) and the late Antonio Caruso. Pino was a dedicated employee of Hartford Hospital for more than 25 years and equally dedicated to his deli department family at Stop and Shop in Wethersfield. Pino and his family moved to the United States in 1970 but he never lost his passion and pride for his homeland, and family in Pianopoli. Pino always enjoyed the beautiful culture and traditions that were a huge part of his life. Anyone that knew Pino, knew his immense love for sports in general, especially soccer. In addition to playing for many years, Pino devoted countless hours coaching and refereeing. FORZA INTER! Pino was a deeply devoted family man, he was the rock of his family and his devotion to his family knew no bounds. His loss will leave a huge void in the hearts of all who knew him.In addition to his mother, Pino will be missed by his brother, Mario Caruso of Wethersfield, his sisters, Angelina Caruso of Rocky Hill and Maria Cristina Gencarelli and her husband Giuseppe of New Jersey along with his former sister-in-law, Maria Caruso of Wethersfield. In addition he leaves his nieces and nephews: Joseph Gencarelli and his wife Anna, Angela Iannitelli and her husband Carmine, Francesca Lopes and her husband Wilson, Sabrina Macchi and her husband Alessandro, Jessica Baich and her husband Joseph, Angelica Mollica, and Stephanie Caruso and her fiancé Jason Nadeau along with his cherished great-nieces and great-nephews; Ava, Matthew, Ryan, Julia, Sebastian, Rocco, Camilla, Joe, Lucas, Bianca, Stella and Emilia. Pino also leaves all of his aunts, uncles and cousins both here in the U.S. as well as in Italy. He also leaves many friends and co-workers who will miss him.Funeral services will leave at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
