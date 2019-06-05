Giuseppe "Joseph" Mariano, 75, of New Britain, husband of Nancy Mariano, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019 at home.Born in Campodipietra, Province Campobasso, Italy, he was the son of Michele and Maria (Ritone) Mariano. Joe immigrated to the United States and settled in New Britain in 1958. He was employed as a Barber in New Britain for over fifty years and was the owner of Joe's Barber Shop on South Main Street in New Britain. Joe was a member of St. Ann's Church.Joe loved to spend his Sunday afternoons playing bocce with his paesani while reminiscing about their childhood in Italy. He was very handy and always had his properties in tip top shape. He especially loved his wife Nancy's homemade sauce and Sunday pasta dinners as well as her homemade pizza. He was a proud grandfather of each and every one of his six grandchildren.Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Cammarata) Mariano; three children, Enzo and his wife Lisa Mariano of Berlin, Maria and her husband John Donnelly of Wethersfield, and Joseph Mariano of New Britain; a sister, Filomena and her husband Ezio Teti of West Hartford; six grandchildren, Michael Mariano, Lorenzo Mariano, Chelsea Gennuso, Paul Mariano, Michael Donnelly, and Julia Donnelly; two sisters-in-law Nannina and her husband Antonio DiPietro of New Britain, and Sofia Albino of Southington; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Mariano; a brother, Domenico Mariano; and by a brother-in-law, Santo Albino.Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Ann Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-8 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. Please share a memory of Joe with the family in the online guestbook @ www.ericksonhansen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary