Giuseppe "Sal" Tordonato, 83, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. An adored child of our Lord Jesus Christ, was born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Sicily, on June 14,1936. He was the son of the late Salvatore and Filomena (Amenta) Tordonato. Giuseppe lived in Hartford most of his adult life. He was retired from the City of Hartford, Board of Education, where he worked for many years as a cabinet maker and was honored for his custom work and craftsmanship. In his youth, Giuseppe served in the Italian army. He enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and worked for a period of time in Venezuela. He took pride in his ability to speak three languages fluently; Italian, Spanish, and English. A longtime member of the Canicattinese Society, in Hartford, he enjoyed watching soccer games and was thrilled when Italy won the World Cup in 1982 and in 2006. He especially took pleasure in enjoying good homemade food. Giuseppe had a charming sense of humor that made people smile. His kindness and generosity will be missed as he found opportunities to share his "heart of giving" with many. A teachable moment to express a life lesson was always within his reach; his consistent phrase was, "You understand what I'm saying? Now don't forget it!" Giuseppe was a personable and witty person who enjoyed the company of people that were important in his life. Giuseppe is survived by his four children; Silvana Flattery, of Rocky Hill; Loredana "Lori" Markowski and her husband, Stephen of Rocky Hill; Salvatore Tordonato, of Hartford and Rossana Novaes and her husband, Lucio of Miami, Florida. Giuseppe leaves three wonderful grandchildren, Jessica Markowski, Camille Velasquez and Leonardo Velasquez. He is also survived by his brother Corrado Tordonato and wife Tina, of Spain and sister Antonina Petrolito of Sicily; and sister in-law Carmela "Lina" Tordonato of Wethersfield, along with extended family, nieces and nephews, including a dear close and trusted friend, Miguel Colon of Hartford. He was predeceased by his sister; Sebastiana Tordonato and brother Gino Tordonato. A memorial mass will be held during a safer time in the future. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2020