Giuseppe "Joe" Uccello, 72, of Colchester, beloved husband of Frances (Mainardi) Uccello for 48 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Sicily, Italy on April 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Sebastiano and Giuseppa (Petrolito) Uccello. Giuseppe was a talented mason who worked in commercial and residential construction until his retirement. He was a member of the Canicattinese Society and formerly served as vice president, secretary and treasurer. The society wouldn't be where it is today without the dedication and support Giuseppe provided over the years. More than anything, he was a devoted and loving family man who will be forever missed by his beloved wife Frances; his two sons who were his angels, Joseph Uccello and wife Paula and Daniel Uccello and wife Elvira, all of Colchester and his four adored grandchildren who meant the world to him, Samantha and Julia Uccello and Paolo and Gino Uccello. Giuseppe is also survived by his brother, Antonio Uccello of Wethersfield; his sister, Serafina Gaiangos and husband Gaetano of Wethersfield; sisters-in-law, Gina Uccello of Wethersfield and Itria Uccello of Canicattini Bagni, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, both in the U.S. and in Italy. He was predeceased by two brothers, Paolo and Angelo Uccello; two sisters, Michela Carbone and Carmela Rossitto. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful doctors, nurses and caretakers at Smilow Cancer Hospital who gave Giuseppe such exceptional care.Calling hours will be Monday (April 22) from 9-11 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Entombment will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory of Giuseppe with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary