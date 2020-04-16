|
|
Giuseppe "Pippo" Zimmitti, 86, of Hartford, beloved husband for 64 years of Giuseppa "Pina" (Buscema) Zimmitti, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born in Sortino, province of Siracusa, Sicily on June 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Sebastiana (DiMauro) Zimmitti. Giuseppe worked for many years as a machinist for Fafnir. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and gardening. He was also a member of the Italian American Stars social club. Giuseppe loved all animals-at any given time, he always had some combination of dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. His grandchildren will forever cherish the memories they have of playing in "Nonno's" yard and helping him tend to the animals. He was known for his silly sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. More than anything, he was a loving devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be forever missed by his wife Giuseppa; two sons, Vincenzo Zimmitti of Sicily and Giovanni Zimmitti and his significant other Heather Wagner of Guilford; one daughter, Nuccia DiBacco and husband Sal of Hartford; six adored grandchildren Joey Zimmitti and wife Laura, Carmela Zimmitti and husband Massimo, Marcella Bronson and husband Spencer, Sal DiBacco and fiancée Carolyn, Victoria and Jennifer Zimmitti and five cherished great-grandchildren, Giulia, Vincenzo, Clara, Landon, and Chloe. He is also survived by his sister, Maria Giarratana Zimmitti of Italy, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore Zimmitti. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. Donations in Giuseppe's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Giuseppe with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020