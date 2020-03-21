|
|
Giuseppina (Rovella) Bordonaro, 81, of South Windsor, wife of the late Antonio Bordonaro died peacefully on March 18, 2020 at Fresh River Health Care in East Windsor. She was born on December 28,1938 to Giuseppe and Lucia (Leone) Rovella in Canicattini Bagni Province of Syracuse, Italy. She grew up in Italy and was married to the love of her life, Antonio Bordonaro on July 27,1963. Together they moved to Venezuela, where they had three beautiful sons, before immigrating to the U.S. in 1974. Giuseppina worked as a seamstress while living in Hartford. She was a member of the Canicattini Society in Hartford, where she made many friends. She moved to South Windsor in 2012 to be near her family. She will be remembered as a strong Italian mother, a wonderful cook, gardener and a loving grandmother. Her family was most important to her. Giuseppina is survived by Sons, Sebastiano A. Bordonaro and his wife Paula Bordonaro; Salvatore Bordonaro; her daughter-in-law, Desi Bordonaro; and her grandchildren, Alexander Bordonaro, future granddaughter-in-law Kristen DeVita, Gabriella Bordonaro, and Arianna Bordonaro. She was predeceased by her son, Giuseppe "Joe" Bordonaro; and her three brothers; Corrado Rovella, Vincenzo Rovella and Paolo Rovella. She also leaves brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many nephews and nieces from both Italy and surrounding towns in Hartford. Funeral Services will be private. At a later time, there well be a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life. In leu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020