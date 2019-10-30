Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
155 Wyllys St.
Hartford, CT
Gladlyn B. Prescod

Gladlyn B. Prescod Obituary
Gladlyn B. (Small) Prescod, 82, beloved wife of Trevor A. Prescod, Sr., of East Hartford, transitioned peacefully at home on October 24, 2019. Born on the island of Barbados, West Indies to the late Ernest and Gwendolyn Small, Gladlyn completed high school in Barbados going on to study and earn her nursing degree in the U.K. where she worked as a nurse and midwife until 1968 when she was recruited by Hartford Hospital. She remained a member of the hospital's nursing staff for thirty-two years until retiring due to illness. Gladlyn was a longtime and active parishioner of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She was an early Vestry member and clerk, fundraiser, usher and lay Eucharistic Vister. Gladlyn was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her adoring husband, Trevor A. Prescod, Sr. and her two sons, David and John Prescod who are devastated by the loss of their dear mother. She is also survived by John's wife Jasmine and grandchildren Jazzlyn and Jadiel, her brother Byron and his wife Ester of New York, a niece Tanwa of Georgia and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins in Australia, France, England, Barbados and the U.S. She is predeceased by siblings Charles, Natti, and Sim of England and sister Garnetta of the U.S. Gladlyn is also survived by her three stepsons, Trevor, Jr., Julius, and Tyrone and their families with whom she maintained close relationships. Special thanks are extended to Vitas Healthcare for the care and support offered during the transition, as well as to the doctors of Hartford Hospital for the many years of medical care. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 155 Wyllys St. in Hartford. Burial at the Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT will follow. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108 is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
