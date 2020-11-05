1/1
Gladstone R. Fisher
1931 - 2020
Gladstone R. Fisher, a resident of Hartford, Connecticut, passed on to glory on Friday, October 30, 2020 at age 89. He was born in Kingston, Jamaica on July 20, 1931 to Charles and Linda Fisher (née Zinc), and was one of five children. Gladstone came to the United States in the early 1960s, resided in Florida, and later settled in Connecticut. He worked as a tractor trailer driver for several companies before becoming an independent driver. He was a dedicated member of Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hartford, Connecticut for several decades where he served as a Deacon. Gladstone is survived by his two children, Merline Fisher and William (Elizabeth) Fisher; three grandchildren, Jennifer (H. Adeniyi Taiwo), Cristina, and Sean Nathan; and his eldest brother, Nigel (Enid, predeceased); nieces, Claudette Holmes and Melody McGregor; grandniece, Nadia Holmes; Norma (Karl) Robinson who was like an adopted daughter to him, close friends Veta Wilkinson and Mr. and Mrs. Basil Powell, and a host of dear friends, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 10AM-11AM and Interment at Mtn View Cemetery in Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Fisher family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
