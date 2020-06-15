Gladys Ensign Brink (Gigs) was reunited with her loving husband Lloyd and daughters Janet Nelson and Laurie Nelson on June 12, 2020, nine days before her 96th birthday. She was the last remaining child born to Margaret and Edwin Ensign of Hartford, CT. Gladys was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. She leaves behind a son, Lloyd Brian Brink of Coventry, CT, and two daughters: Deborah Dennison of Port Orange, FL, and Pam Mirabello and her husband Mike Mirabello of Ellington, CT. She is loved by 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Gladys was a graduate of Buckley High School and worked as a secretary at The Hartford Insurance Group. She retired from a position at The University of Connecticut School of Engineering where she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Civil Engineering. She changed everyone she met in a profound, loving way. She was a tender spirit with a calm demeanor that welcomed all who came to visit. The teapot continually whistled, and you were greeted with open arms. She had a lifelong love affair with ice cream, chocolate, and the color of purple. She also loved to try her luck at the casino from time to time. In the early days she enjoyed large family gatherings with her mother and siblings. Everyone gathered to play cards (Society Crap). Never able to resist a good bargain – she was an avid shopper. Gladys also loved to duck pin bowl in a league with friends and enjoyed reading mysteries in her spare time. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and lit up whenever they visited or sent cards and pictures. Both a saint and a fighter she led a courageous life, feeling both the beauty and the pain. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held for friends and family at a later date. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Congregational Church of Coventry 1171 Main St. Coventry, CT 06238.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 15, 2020.